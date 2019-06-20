French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE:

Air Liquide announced it signed two agreements With Marathon Petroleum Company.

CAPGEMINI:

Capgemini announced it became a business partner of Skywise Digital Platform.

EDF:

The Desjardins Group Pension Plan said it will acquire a portion of EDF Renewables Canada Inc.’s stake in the Cypress Wind Project.

Le Monde reported that the ongoing reorganization of EDF could result in the division of the group into two separate entities. One would encompass all of its nuclear activities, its hydroelectric power stations and the electricity transmission network (RTE), the other one would include trade branch, renewable energies (excluding hydroelectricity).

Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) said EDF will have to repair the welds of the Flamanville EPR.

NYRSTAR NV:

FSMA said it deems that shareholders do not have sufficient information to be able to approve annual financial statements of Nyrstar for full-year ended on December 31, 2018 at the General Meeting of 25 June.

RENAULT:

Wall Street Journal reported that Nissan and Renault resolved their corporate governance dispute.

SANOFI:

Sanofi said that the reorganization of its R&D activities in Germany and France would mean that 466 jobs in both countries would be cut.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....