French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEDIFICA SA: Aedifica announced that it has acquired two healthcare sites in Belgium and the Netherlands. AKKA TECHNOLOGIES: Akka Technologies said it supports Aura Aero in the production of a cockpit prototype.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE SA: The head of France’s nuclear watchdog ASN said on Thursday that EDF had estimated that repairs needed on faulty weldings at its Flamanville 3 EPR nuclear reactor could be done by the end of 2022, before its start-up. EDF later tweeted that “no date has been set for the repair time of the welds”.

RENAULT SA: Nissan announced the nominees for the Board Of Director Positions. Among others, Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of Groupe Renault, has been nominated for the Vice-Chair position on the board and Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Groupe Renault, for an audit committee member position. NATIXIS SA French investment bank Natixis defended its asset management division H2O on Thursday after fund ratings firm Morningstar put the unit under review over its holdings.

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA: Guillemot Brothers LTD said on Thursday that it intends to remain a long-term reference shareholder of Ubisoft.

