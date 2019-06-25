French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTRAN, CAPGEMINI:

Capgemini said on Monday it agreed to buy Altran for 3.6 billion euros.

BUREAU VERITAS, SAFRAN:

Bureau Veritas announced on Monday the signing of a framework agreement with Safran Group.

GECINA:

Gecina announced on Monday it signed an agreement to sell its hotel portfolio for 181 million euros.

RENAULT:

Nissan Motor on Tuesday threw cold water on hopes for a quick-fix to its strained relations with France’s Renault SA, saying inequality between the partners could unravel their two-decade-old automaking alliance.

SMCP:

Announced the takeover of menswear luxury clothing brand De Fursac.

