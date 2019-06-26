French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FFP SA:

Acquired stake in Acteon and partnered with Dentressangle family.

IMERYS SA:

Imerys announced on tuesday the appointment of Patrick Kron as new Chairman of Board of Directors.

RENAULT:

Chairman Senard said there were currently no discussions ongoing with Fiat, according to Les Echos newspaper.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

French electrical equipment maker Schneider Electric reaffirmed on Wednesday its target for 2019 and through-cycle objective of 3%-6% organic growth in revenue, on average.

SUEZ NORTH AMERICA:

Suez North America announced on tuesday that it entered a managed partnership agreement with Fracta incorporate Ai-based condition and risk assessment tech into delivery of its pipe asset management programs in the US.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA:

Veolia announced on tuesday an expansion of its Louisiana facility and that they will retain all current employees.

