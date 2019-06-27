French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

Retailer Casino said on Thursday that it plans to restructure its Latin America business through its Brazil and Colombian units in a move aimed at improving its performance as the French group grapples with high debts.

RENAULT:

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday there was no need for the government to lower its stake in Renault and that he wanted the Renault-Nissan alliance to work on strengthening its synergies.

SANOFI:

FDA will review meningococcal vaccine candidate MenQuadfi.

