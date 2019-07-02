French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Just days after reaching a truce in the U.S.-China trade war, the U.S. government on Monday ratcheted up pressure on Europe in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies, threatening tariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods.

BUREAU VERITAS:

Bureau Veritas announced on Monday the divestiture of its North American HSE Consulting business to Apex Companies

ELIOR GROUP SA:

The French multinational commercial catering company reported on Monday the completion of the sale of its subsidiary, Areas, to PAI Partners for a net total amount of c. €1.4 billion

EURONEXT NV:

The stock exchange announced on Monday that it had subscribed the entire EUR 5 million capital increase of Tokeny Solutions

NATIXIS -

The French corporate investment banking company announced on Monday that it had been ordered to face trial on a sub-prime exposure statement from 2007

SAFRAN:

Safran announced on Monday a legal and operational reshuffle in order to boost synergies from the integration of Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors

SANOFI:

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi reported on Monday that Libtayo® (cemiplimab) was approved for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in the European Union

THALES:

Thales Hellas, Thales Alenia Space announced on Monday the signature of a memorandum of understanding with the Hellenic Space Agency

