French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

The European Union said on Tuesday it was open to talks with Washington in a dispute over aircraft subsidies while preparing retaliation after the United States added olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whisky to a list of goods in line for hefty tariffs.

AIR LIQUIDE:

In Q1 2019, the currency impact on Group and Gas & Services revenue was +2.9% and it is estimated at around +2% for Q2 2019 and +2.5% for H1 2019. For FY 2019, it is expected to be between +1.5% and +2% on Group revenue based on an estimated annual average EUR/USD exchange rate at 1.13.

CAPGEMINI SE:

Capgemini announced it now holds 11.43% of Altran’s share capital.

ECB/EU SUMMIT:

European Union leaders agreed on Tuesday to name France’s Christine Lagarde as the new head of the European Central Bank and sealed a deal on filling the EU’s other top four jobs after marathon talks that have exposed deep divisions in the bloc.

TOTAL:

French oil and gas major Total TOTF.PA said on Wednesday that the first batches of biofuel had come off the production line at its converted La Mede refinery in the south of France.

TRANSGENE SA:

Transgene raised 48.7 million euros gross in rights issue.

VIVENDI:

Italian broadcaster Mediaset SpA said on Tuesday that hostile shareholder Vivendi SA demanded a new extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to revoke resolutions approved in April, a move that could pave the way to another chapter in a legal dispute between the two companies.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....