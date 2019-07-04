French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FRENCH TELECOMS:

French parliamentarians edged closer on Wednesday to adopting new controls governing the roll-out of next generation 5G networks and infrastructure, as scrutiny grows globally over the potential security threat posed by Chinese group Huawei.

VALEO:

French car parts company Valeo has won 500 million euros ($564 million) worth of orders for its ‘Lidar’ car sensor products, Valeo executive Marc Vrecko told Reuters in an interview, highlighting the potential growth of Lidar.

