French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABI:

Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Friday it will not proceed with the planned listing in Hong Kong of its Asia Pacific unit, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, in what would have been the world’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) of 2019.

AEROPORT DE PARIS:

June traffic was up 5.2% year-on-year.

BNP PARIBAS:

France’s BNP Paribas SA on Friday said it will no longer finance U.S. private prison operators, the first foreign bank to distance itself from a sector shunned by domestic peers amid controversy over Trump administration detention policies.

CASINO/RALLYE:

Rallye announced on Friday it contracted a total of 231 millions euros structured financing arrangements with certain financial institutions.

PSA:

French carmaker PSA Group said its vehicle sales fell 12.8% in the first half as weakening emerging markets weighed heavily on overseas operations.

RENAULT:

Renault has handed French prosecutors the conclusions of an audit into its joint finances with alliance partner Nissan, the carmaker said on Friday.

VIVENDI:

An Italian law that forced French media group Vivendi to forfeit most of its voting rights in Italian broadcaster Mediaset may not comply with European rules, according to European Commission legal advice seen by Reuters.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....