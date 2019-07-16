French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTICE, BOUYGUES, ORANGE, ILIAD:

French telecoms regulator Arcep said it plans to roll out a high-speed 5G mobile network in the country through an auction and also directly hand out licences to operators in exchange for infrastructure investments.

GECINA:

The real estate investment trust entered into exclusive negotiations to buy 32,000 square meters In Neuilly.

LVMH:

Luxury goods group announced a tie-up with Stella McCartney, just months after the British designer ended a long-term partnership the conglomerate’s arch-rival Kering.

SOCGEN:

The bank and Promontoria MMB entered into exclusive discussions for the acquisition of Société Générale De Banque Aux Antilles (SGBA).

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....