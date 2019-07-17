French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ASML:

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected profit margin for the second quarter and maintained its expectations of solid growth for the rest of the year.

EIFFAGE:

Eiffage announced it was acquiring B3-Ecodesign, a French company specialized in the transformation of containers into housing.

FRENCH POLITICS:

France’s environment minister resigned on Tuesday following a week of reports by an investigative website about his high spending on private lobster dinners and costly renovations of his ministerial residence.

NEXITY: Nexity announced that New Port, its managing company, increased its shareholding in Nexity to 8.06%, following a capital increase by way of a contribution in kind and in cash.

VIRBAC:

Virbac announced H1 results with a revenue of EUR 463.3 million, up from EUR 430.0 mln last year. The French veterinay pharmaceutical company said the group’s half-year activity supported its announced outlook for 2019.

