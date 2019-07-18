French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ELIS:

Closing of acquisition of Blesk InCare in Russia.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA, GRANDVISION:

Optical retailer GrandVision was approached by EssilorLuxottica and HAL Holding for a possible transfer of HAL’s majority stake in the company to the French eyewear group.

METROPOLE TELEVISION (M6 GROUP):

French broadcasting authority CSA authorised the audiovisual company to purchase Gulli.

LVMH, VIVENDI, LAGARDERE: Les Echos-Le Parisien, owned by LVMH, and Canal+, a subsidiary of Vivendi, acquired jointly Mezzo TV channels from Lagardere and France Televisions.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

The company signed a cooperation agreement with Faculty Of Technical Sciences in Novi Sad and Faculty Of Electrical Engineering in Belgrade.

SOITEC:

Semiconductors company reported that its first-quarter revenue rose by 30% to 119 million euros year-on-year.

UBISOFT:

French video games group reported first-quarter net bookings of 314.2 million euros, beating its own expectations of about 270 million euros, and confirmed its full-year targets. Q1 sales were 363.4 million euros, 9% down year-on-year. Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....