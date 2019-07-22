French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

Casino, which is under pressure over debts at the group and at its parent company Rallye, has agreed to sell its subsidiary Vindemia for 219 million euros ($246 million), the French supermarket retailer said on Monday.

ENGIE SA:

Engie said on Friday together with partners Meridiam and FONSIS it achieved financial close for two solar photovoltaic projects in Senegal; project’s total investment cost amounts to 47.5 million euros.

ICADE:

Property group posted higher H1 profits.

LECLERC:

French government is seeking to impose a 117 million euros fine on supermarket retailer Leclerc.

MAUREL & PROM:

Oil and gas company Maurel & Prom has made a possible offer worth about 210 million pounds ($262.5 million) for UK peer Amerisur Resources, which could help the French exploration group boost its range of assets in Latin America.

PHILIPS:

Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday reported a better-than-expected 6% rise in comparable sales for the second quarter, helped by strong demand for its hospital equipment in China and the United States.

