French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BOURBON CORPORATION SA:

Bourbon announced on Monday that it had requested the suspension of its listing on the Paris Stock Exchange following demands from its creditors.

EDENRED:

French pre-paid meal vouchers and card provider Edenred predicted a further rise in operating profit which should reach a new record level in 2019, after posting strong first half results.

FAURECIA:

French auto parts maker Faurecia maintained first-half profitability despite a China-led decline in auto production and the loss of seating contracts, the company said on Tuesday.

GETLINK:

Channel Tunnel operator Getlink posted lower first-half operating profits on Tuesday and said the scenario of Britain leaving the European Union without a divorce deal on October 31 was becoming “very likely”.

HERMES:

Birkin handbag maker Hermes on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected rise in comparable sales in the second quarter, buoyed by solid demand in Asia in an encouraging signal for some of its major luxury goods rivals.

SANOFI:

French drugs and healthcare group Sanofi said on Tuesday it had signed a rights deal with Roche for the ‘Tamiflu’ product in the United States.

VIVENDI:

Mediaset rejected on Monday a request by investor Vivendi to reconvene an extraordinary shareholder meeting as the French group tries to scrap a loyalty share scheme allowing the Berlusconi family to keep its grip on the Italian broadcaster.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....