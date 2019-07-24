French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE:

Strengthened its long-term relationship with Shell chemicals in Canada.

AKZO NOBEL:

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 36% jump in second-quarter core profit to 305 million euros ($339.9 million), as higher prices and cost savings offset raw material inflation.

ASM INTERNATIONAL NV:

ASM International has reported on tuesday its Q2 results and announced that the group is expecting between 250 and 270 million euros in sales during Q3.

COVIVIO:

H1 revenues of 339 million euros, up 12% year on year. The group confirmed its guidance for 2019.

EURAZEO:

Acquired 44% of the French real estate company Emerige.

INGENICO:

Ingenico has announced on Tuesday its 2019 results for the first semester and an EBITDA for the period of 254 million euros (versus 193 million euros last year).

NEXITY:

Nexity announced on Tuesday its H1 results and raises its FY guidance. The group targets a 7% growth for its FY revenue and Ebitda.

ORPEA:

Orpea announced on Tuesday a 9.6% revenue growth during the first semester. The company also confirmed its 2019 perspectives.

PSA:

French carmaker PSA Group delivered a sharp increase in first-half profit, as new models and the integration of Opel-Vauxhall more than made up for weaker emerging-market sales.

TECHNIPFMC :

Oil services firm TechnipFMC has been awarded a major $7.6 billion engineering, procurement and construction contract by Russia’s Novatek and its partners for the Arctic 2 liquefied natural gas project in western Siberia.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....