French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

French supermarket retailer Casino, which is battling investor concerns over debts and its ability to generate cash, scrapped its 2020 dividend as it targeted net debts below 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in France at the end of 2020.

DANONE:

French food group Danone said sales growth accelerated in the second quarter in all its business lines, beating expectations, and baby food products sales in China were back into positive territory after three quarters of decline.

ERAMET:

Weak prices hit the first half results of metals and mining company Eramet on Wednesday, although Eramet said it expected its second-half results to show an improvement.

EURAZEO:

Eurazeo announced that it had successfully raised close to 700 million euros from investment partners.

FNAC DARTY SA:

CTS Eventim said it was in talks to buy a 48% minority stake in FNAC Darty’s France billet unit.

KLEPIERRE SA:

Klepierre reported its H1 results on Wednesday with an EBITDA rising to 526.4 million euros.

LVMH:

Luxury goods group LVMH on Wednesday posted better-than-expected second quarter revenue, lifted by accelerating momentum in its fashion and handbag division that houses its Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior megabrands.

ORANGE:

French telecoms group Orange reported slightly better-than-expected sales and profit growth in the second quarter, helped by improving market conditions in its home country and a strong performance in Africa and the Middle East.

SCHNEIDER:

Schneider Electric reported on Thursday better-than-expected first-half results, helped by improved sales volumes and pricing at the French electrical equipment manufacturer’s energy management division.

TOTAL:

French energy giant Total said on Thursday it will sell assets worth around $5 billion mostly from its upstream exploration and production business as it seeks to focus on low breakeven projects that can withstand low oil prices.

VALEO:

French car parts supplier Valeo’s first-half operating profit fell by almost a third amid declining vehicle production in major markets, but it said it was on track to slash costs and deliver on full-year goals.

VALLOUREC SA:

Vallourec reported Q2 results on Wednesday with an EBITDA increasing to 102 million euros.

