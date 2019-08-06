French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BONDUELLE SA:

Bonduelle published a full year revenue of 2.77 billion euros.

MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA:

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits proposed the sale of Sobieski trade.

PERNOD RICARD SA:

Pernod Ricard announced the acquisition of Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.

SANOFI:

The Dupixent product developed by French healthcare company Sanofi and its U.S. partner Regeneron has won regulatory approval in Europe for moderate-to-severe cases of eczema in adolescents, the companies said.

VILMORIN & CIE SA:

Vilmorin & Cie published full year sales up at 1.39 billion euros.

