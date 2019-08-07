French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AHOLD:

Dutch supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize reported lower second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, hurt by a strike at some of its U.S. stores in April.

ABN AMRO:

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported an unexpected rise in second-quarter profit, despite incurring extra costs for its fight to spot money laundering, as interest income rose and impairments on bad loans dropped.

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA:

Europcar announced the acquisition of Fox Rent A Car.

