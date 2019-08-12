French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEGON:

Lard Friese to succeed Alex Wynaendts as Aegon’s CEO.

PEUGEOT SA:

Peugeot maker PSA Group and partner Dongfeng Group have agreed to cut thousands of jobs in China and drop two of their four shared assembly plants.

