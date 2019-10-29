French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

IMERYS SA:

Imerys reported its 9-month results.

INTERPARFUMS:

Posted higher 9-month sales.

JCDECAUX SA:

JC Decaux announced that Jean-Sébastien Decaux will leave his operational functions on 31st December 2019.

ORANGE:

Orange, France’s number one telecoms operator, said on Tuesday that third-quarter sales grew by 0.8% on a comparable basis from a year ago, as strong demand in Africa and Middle-East offset a fall in France and Spain, its two main markets.

SMCP:

Fashion group confirmed its outlook as it posted higher Q3 sales.

WFD UNIBAIL RODAMCO NV:

Unibail Rodamco published its 9-month results.

