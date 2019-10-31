French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV: Dutch-based AMG Advanced Metallurgical reported a third quarter EBITDA down 59% to 24.4 million dollars.

ASM INTERNATIONAL NV: Semiconductor supplier ASM International on Wednesday forecast a further rise in sales in the fourth quarter, after a record third quarter, on the back of solid demand in the logic and foundry segments.

BNP PARIBAS: BNP Paribas SA reported an 8.8% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, a smaller decline than analysts had expected, as economic growth in France helped expand its loan book and it earned more from its investment banking business.

CASINO SA: French retailer Casino announced on Wednesday the launch of a secured bond issue as part of its refinancing plan and provided additional information on its real estate assets in France.

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA: French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications reported a bigger than expected 6% like-for-like drop in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, citing worsening trends in the data and professional video division and the unplanned return of a couple of transponders in Russia. ING Groep NV Reported third-quarter underlying pretax profit of 1.91 billion euros ($2.13 billion), slightly above analyst expectations but less than a year ago, as regulatory costs rose and the bank’s loan book shrank by a billion euros.

KPN NV: Dutch telecoms firm Koninklijke KPN announced the issuance of a 500 million euros bond. PSA: Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot’s owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the world’s fourth-largest automaker. SANOFI: Posted higher Q3 results.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL SCA Tikehau Capital said it buys real estate portfolio in Brussels.

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA: French game maker Ubisoft reported H1 results on Wednesday, with revenues down at 697.5 million euros.

