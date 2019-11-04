French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Philippines’ Cebu Air Inc has finalised the purchase of 16 long-range Airbus A330 neo jets worth $4.8 billion at list prices, the airline said on Monday.

FRANCE/CHINA:

French President Emmanuel Macron will seek to make China deliver on promises to grant more access to foreign companies, eyeing agribusiness and finance, advisers said ahead of his arrival in Shanghai for a giant import fair.

PSA:

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA aim to sign a final merger agreement as early as the beginning of next month, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

SANOFI:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday downplayed the risk from contamination of the already recalled popular heartburn drug Zantac, and said its tests suggest it does not cause carcinogens to form in patients.

