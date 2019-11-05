French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BONDUELLE SAS: Bonduelle announced that its revenue for the first quarter of financial year 2019-2002 is 684.3 million euros, a +0.3% increase based on reported figures and a -1.4% decrease on a like for like basis.

FINANCIERE MARJOS SA: Financiere Marjos announced the simplified takeover bid for its shares initiated by Krief Group

IMCD NV: IMCD announced it has signed an agreement to acquire 57% of outstanding shares of South Korean based pharmaceutical ingredient distributor Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd.

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses reported a Q3 occupancy rate of its total real estate portfolio down at 91%.

RUBIS SCA: Rubis announced the signature of a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Gulf Energy Holdings Limited in Kenya.

SOLUTIONS 30 SE: Solutions 30 reported a Q3 revenue of 167.9 million euros(+46.8%). TELEPERFORMANCE SE: Teleperformance reported a Q3 revenue up at 1.35 billion euros versus 1.08 billion euros year ago.

VICAT SA: Vicat reported Q3 consolidated sales at 719 million euros, up +8.0% on a reported basis and down -1.0% at constant scope and exchange rates compared with the same period of 2018. VILMORIN & CIE SA: Vilmorin reported Q1 sales up at 231.9 million euros.

