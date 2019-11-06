French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AHOLD:

Dutch supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday said its third quarter core earnings rose 3.7%, ahead of analysts’ forecasts, citing strong sales and a good performance at its Food Lion and Hannaford chains in the United States.

ALSTOM:

Posted a rise in its H1 adjusted EBIT and kept targets from its strategic plan.

FRANCE/CHINA:

China and France signed contracts totalling $15 billion during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, a Chinese government official said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

SOCGEN:

Societe Generale said on Wednesday it had set aside three-quarters of the cash needed to deliver a planned dividend payout this year as it reported a 34.8% drop in quarterly net profit, marked by weakness in its trading business.

VIVENDI:

Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner, creators of mock rock music documentary “This is Spinal Tap”, said they had resolved a dispute with Vivendi’s Universal Music Group over the film’s soundtrack recordings.

