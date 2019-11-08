French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus said on Thursday it won 542 net aircraft orders in January-October period and delivered 648.

AXA:

Disposal of stake in AXA Equitable Holdings.

BOSKALIS:

Boskalis said on Thursday it received provisional award for highway maintenance contract in the Netherlands.

CASINO:

Casino said on Thursday it raised 1.8 billion euros via new financing deals, more than forecast.

COFINIMMO:

Cofinimmo reported on Thursday end-September property result rising to 171.2 million euros and net result from core activities up at 121.4 million euros. It also confirmed its full-year dividend forecast.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

France’s Credit Agricole reported a 8.9% rise in quarterly net income on Friday, with its investment bank posting its highest third-quarter revenue since 2016.

EURONEXT:

Euronext’s Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah said rumours the pan-European exchange was in talks with Spanish peer BME or another European exchange were “baseless”.

Separately, Euronext on Thursday reported a 26% rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by its acquisition of Nordic exchange Oslo Bors, and reiterated it would pursue more potential acquisitions.

JCDECAUX:

JCDecaux reported on Thursday a 0.1% organic revenue growth to 925.8 million euros in the third quarter, adding it expects an organic revenue decrease of around 2% in the fourth quarter as it sees further deterioration in Hong Kong and overall media market weakness in Australia.

MARIE BRIZARD:

Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits confirmed on Thursday that its full-year 2019 EBITDA will be a loss amounting to between 20 million euros and 25 million euros, having reported a 0.6% decrease in third-quarter sales to 98.9 million euros.

NATIXIS:

French investment bank Natixis reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday and kept its dividend policy, while trimming its budget for potential acquisitions as it focuses on reinforcing existing businesses.

SBM OFFSHORE:

SBM Offshore awarded contracts for ExxonMobil’s third FPSO in Guyana based on its Fast4ward program.

