French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEDIFICA SA:

Aedifica announced on Tuesday the acquisition of two operational care homes and a healthcare site to be constructed in Germany.

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE:

French transport and energy consulting firm Akka Technologies reported on Tuesday a third quarter revenue rising to 441.1‍​ million euros.

HEIJMANS NV:

Heijmans said it has concluded a cooperation agreement with De Wever to build a 65 million euros care home project.

NEOEN SA:

Renewable energy company Neoen reported a 9-month consolidated revenue up at 184.2 million euros.

RENAULT:

French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday Nissan contributes 233 million euros to Renault’s third quarter earnings.

ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA:

Rothschild reported a third quarter total group revenue down at 381.3 million euros.

ST GOBAIN:

Continental Building Products Inc said on Tuesday it will be acquired by French construction material producer Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. in a deal valued at $1.4 billion.

TECHNIPFMC :

To sell the G1201 subsea vessel.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....