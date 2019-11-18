French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

French airport group Aeroports de Paris reported on Friday October traffic down 1.1% year-on-year.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

Demonstrators torched cars and pelted police with stones and bottles and police fired tear gas and water cannon in Paris on Saturday as rallies to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government “yellow vest” demonstrations erupted into violence.

ICADE SA:

Icade Sante said it has acquired the Confluent Group.

MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA:

Marie Brizard announced on Friday the completion of the sale of its Polish wholesale business Sobieski Trade to United Beverages.

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE SA:

Pharmagest Interactive reported stable third quarter sales at 35.3 million euros on Friday.

RETAIL ESTATES NV:

Retail Estates reported its first half results on Friday, with an operating result rising to ‍​45.9 million euros.

RENAULT:

Renault <RENA.PA will have soon drawn up a shortlist of candidates for chief executive officer but there is no rush, the French carmaker’s chairman told a German newspaper.

