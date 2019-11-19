French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Accor SA:

Accor announced the sale of a 5.2% stake in AccorInvest.

April SA:

April said it is to sell its legal protection and services activities in France.

Covivio SA:

Covivio reported that B&B hotels are to buy three hotels in Poland for a EUR 24 mln.

Eutelsat Communications SA:

Eutelsat commented on FCC decision regarding C-band spectrum.

Michelin SCA:

Michelin published its market trends, a publication of tire market data.

NEOEN:

French power producer Neoen SA said on Tuesday it will expand its Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia, the world’s largest lithium ion battery, by 50% to help improve stability of the state’s power grid.

