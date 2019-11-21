French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FDJ:

FDJ will have its first day of trading.

Figeac Aero SARL:

Figeac Aero reported its first half results.

Hal Trust:

Hal Trust reported its 9-month results.

IMCD NV:

IMCD announced the acquisition of Unired Químicas.

INTERPARFUMS:

French perfume maker Interparfums said on Thursday it expects revenue growth to slow in 2020, blaming geopolitical and economic uncertainties.