French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ARKEMA SA:

Arkema completed on Monday a 500 million euro bond issue with a ten-year maturity at a yearly coupon of 0.75%.

CASINO/RALLYE:

Debt-burdened Rallye and other shareholders of French retailer Casino agreed with bankers to extend by six months an observation period of proceedings with creditors and confirmed their objective to have a draft rescue plan cleared by early 2020, Rallye said on Monday.

FAURECIA:

French car parts maker Faurecia said it was targeting record sales, profits and cash generation in 2022 as a result of its strategy programme and the boost from its acquisition of Japanese company Clarion.

GECINA SA:

Gecina announced on Monday an agreement with CaixaBank under the terms of which it has received 30 million euros.

TRIGANO SA:

Trigano published on Monday its FY results, with a FY Operating Profit down at 209.9 Million Euros and the proposal of a dividend at 2.00 euros per share.

