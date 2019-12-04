French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AHOLD:

New 1 billion share buyback programme for 2020.

AIRBUS:

United Airlines Holdings Inc announced on Tuesday an order for 50 Airbus SE A321XLR jets to fly between the U.S East Coast and Europe, becoming the latest U.S. airline to ink a deal for the European planemaker’s new passenger jet.

FRANCE/NATO:

France and the European Union said on Tuesday they were ready to retaliate if U.S. President Donald Trump acted on a threat to impose duties of up to 100% on imports of champagne, handbags and other French products worth $2.4 billion.

ORANGE:

Orange said it planned to carve out its mobile towers in most European countries where it is present, in a move aimed at shoring up the telecom group’s value as tough competition in the region has hampered its growth and margins.

