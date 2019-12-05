French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAPGEMINI SE: Consulting firm Capgemini announced on Wednesday a six-year agreement, worth over a billion euros, with Bayer to transform its IT landscape.

COFACE SA: Credit insurance company Coface said on Wednesday it received authorisation from French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) to use the group’s Partial Internal Model for calculating its regulatory capital requirement under Solvency II Directive as soon as at 31 December 2019.

FRENCH STRIKES:

Commuters scrambled to fix up old bicycles, reserve carpool rides and arrange emergency childcare ahead of one of France’s biggest public sector strikes in decades on Thursday.

FRANCAISE DES JEUX SA: French lottery FDJ said on Wednesday its IPO over-allotment option was fully exercised.

LAGARDERE SCA: French media and travel retail group Lagardere said on Wednesday it appointed Patrick Valroff as Chairman.

MONCLER:

Kering SA, the parent company of Gucci and Balenciaga, has held exploratory talks with Moncler SpA about a deal to buy the Italian apparel company, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....