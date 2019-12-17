French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS/SAFRAN:

Boeing Co BA.N said on Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020.

PSA:

The board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to consider taking the next steps toward a proposed merger with French automaker Peugeot SA, sources said on Monday.

