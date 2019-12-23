French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

COLAS SA:

Colas announced the signature of a contract in Cayenne, French Guyana, for 135 million euros.

NATIXIS SA:

ECB set BPCE’s and Natixis’ prudential capital requirements for 2020.

THERMADOR GROUPE SA:

Thermador finalised the acquisition of Distrilabo.

TOTAL:

U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp said on Sunday it entered into a joint venture agreement with France’s Total S.A. to explore and develop an offshore block off Suriname.

VERALLIA SASU:

The controlling shareholder of Verallia announced the establishment of bank financing of “margin loan” type.

VIRBAC SA:

Virbac raised its FY 2019 outlook.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....