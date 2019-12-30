French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

Fraud at Essilor plant in Thailand, impact of 190 million euros.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

Protesters marching against the French government’s planned pension reform clashed with the police in Paris on Saturday as police fired tear gas to disperse some groups of demonstrators.

RENAULT:

Japan’s Nissan Motor Co has told its managers to slash non-essential spending as the automaker grapples with slumping car sales and tumbling profits, three company sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

