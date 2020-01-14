French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT: French carmaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan Motor said their alliance was in no danger of being dissolved, denying a media report of a potential break-up that sent their shares skidding to multiyear lows.

KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV ; NCR CORP: NCR Corp signed a five-year services contract with Dutch-Belgian supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize.

LEGRAND SA: France-based information networks distributor Legrand announced it signed a new agreement for the amendment and the extension of its syndicated loan until December 2026.

IPSEN <IPN.PA: French biotech Ipsen said it appointed Steven Hildemann as its executive vice president and chief medical officer.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....