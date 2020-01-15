French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA: Aeroports de Paris reported on Tuesday a full-year traffic up 2.5% year-on-year.

ARKEMA SA: Chemical producer Arkema successfully priced a 300-million-euro undated hybrid notes. ASM INTERNATIONAL NV: Dutch chipmaker ASM International said its fourth-quarter sales will exceed guidance on strong orders.

CAPGEMINI SE: French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini slightly raised the price of its friendly bid for smaller rival Altran Technologies on Tuesday, in a last-ditch effort to win a six-month battle against U.S. activist fund Elliott.

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA: Eutelsat requested on Tuesday the withdrawal of Moody’s ratings.

LISI SA: LISI AEROSPACE appointed Emmanuel Neildez as new CEO.

SANOFI: French drugmaker Sanofi announced plans to exceed 10 billion euros in Dupixent sales.

VINCI SA: French construction and engineering company VINCI Energies announced the buying of Appex.

