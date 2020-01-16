French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

PEUGEOT PSA: French carmaker PSA Group said on Thursday global sales fell 10% last year to 3.49 million units against a record 3.88 million in 2018 as it kept suffering from declining volumes in China and in the Middle East and Africa.

COLAS SA: Colas announced it acquired assets of Granite Contracting LLC in the United States.

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: French Bank Crédit Agricole said it will unwind 35% of “Switch” guarantee mechanism implemented between regional banks and Crédit Agricole S.A.

EURONEXT NV: Pan-European exchange group Euronext completed the acquisition of Nord Pool on Wednesday.

