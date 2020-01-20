French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

A subsidiary of Airbus, the world’s largest planemaker, is preparing to launch a financial product aimed at helping its airline customers hedge against risks to revenue, officials said.

IMERYS SA: French minerals company Imerys said on Friday it expanded in refractories solutions in India.

JP MORGAN:

U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co said it plans to buy a building in central Paris to house up to 450 staff in coming years, as it relocates some services from London after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA: Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits announced the execution of a tripartite agreement regarding the sale, by MBWS’ bank lenders, of the Company’s bank debt.

TOTAL:

Qatar has signed an agreement with France’s Total and Japan’s Marubeni to build a solar power project with capacity of about 800 megawatts (MW), Qatar’s energy minister said on Sunday.

VINCI SA: French construction and transport group Vinci reported on Friday a like-for-like passenger traffic across its airports network up 2.1% in the fourth quarter.

