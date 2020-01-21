French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Proposals to invest in ailing Malaysia Airlines include one from Air France-KLM which wants as much as 49% while Japan Airlines is looking at a 25% stake, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

CARREFOUR SA:

Carrefour announced on Monday it acquired start-up Potager City, distributor of online boxes of seasonal fruit & vegetables.

DIGITAL TAX:

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had a “great discussion” with U.S. President Donald Trump over a digital tax planned by Paris and said the two countries would work together to avoid a rise in tariffs.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....