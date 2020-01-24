French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR SA:

The company reported on Thursday fourth quarter revenue of 21.74 billion euros, up 3.1% like-for-like, and announced it expected for full year 2019 recurring operating income of about 2.09 billion euros.

ECONOCOM SE:

The company announced on Thursday full-year revenue from continuing operations stable at 2.93 billion euros, adding that in 2020 it will remain focused on improving its operating margin.

REMY COINTREAU:

French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted a worse-than-expected 11.3% fall in third quarter like-for-like revenues, as demand for cognac in Hong Kong was impacted by protests in the region.

SAMSE SA:

The company reported on Thursday full-year revenue of 1.50 billion euros, up 5.1% compared to the previous year.

SOMFY SA:

The company reported on Thursday full-year revenue of 1.20 billion euros, up 6.1% on comparable basis.

STEF SA:

The company announced on Thursday full-year total revenue of 3.44 billion euros, up 5.7%.

TAKEAWAY.COM NV:

The company informed on Thursday that a CMA merger investigation may be opened at any point until the expiry of the four-month statutory period.

