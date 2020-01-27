French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM :

Canada’s Bombardier has approached the French train maker and Japanese conglomerate Hitachi to find a merger partner for its rail business as it struggles to contain costs that have eaten into margins.

FRANCE/CORONAVIRUS:

France said on Sunday it expected to evacuate hundreds of its citizens from the Wuhan area in China, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak.

RENAULT:

Renault’s engineering boss will meet his counterpart at Nissan in Japan this week, two sources close to Renault said, as the carmakers seek to revive projects crucial to an alliance left reeling by the Carlos Ghosn affair.

