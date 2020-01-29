French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

European planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday that it has reached agreement in principle with French, U.K. and U.S. authorities. If these agreements are approved by the courts, Airbus is to take a provision of 3.6 billion euro to settle the investigations.

EIFFAGE SA:

Construction group Eiffage reported on Wednesday subsidiary APRR’s consolidated revenue at end December up at 2.61 billion euros.

ICADE SA:

France-based real estate investor Icade announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a contract for the redevelopment of a school building in the centre of Brest.

JCDECAUX:

French advertiser JCDecaux announced on Wednesday that it has won a 10-year exclusive advertising concession in Gabon.

LVMH:

Sales growth at luxury goods group LVMH slowed slightly in the fourth quarter, pushed down in part by a sharp drop in revenue in Hong Kong where months of violent protests have scared away many high-end shoppers.

RENAULT:

Renault’s Tuesday named Luca de Meo, the former head of Volkswagen’s Seat brand, as its next chief executive, as the car maker looks to draw a line under a year of turmoil by finalising a long-awaited management shake-up.

SOLUTIONS 30:

France-based information technology company Solutions 30 reported on Wednesday a Q4 Revenue up at 200.3 Million Euros.

VGP NV:

Belgium-based real estate developer VGP announced on Wednesday that the group expects net profit for full year 2019 of between 190 million euros and 210 million euros, compared to net profit of 121 million euros for full year 2018.

