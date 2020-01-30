French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM SA:

Air France said it would reduce its flight schedule to Beijing and Shanghai this week, as the coronavirus outbreak hit demand for travel to China.

ALTEN SA:

Alten published its fourth quarter results.

CRIT SA:

Groupe CRIT released its full year revenue.

EURONEXT NV:

Euronext appointed Oivind Amundsen as CEO of Oslo Bors.

FLEURY MICHON SA:

Fleury Michon reported its fourth quarter revenue.

PARTOUCHE SA:

Groupe Partouche said its full year revenue was up 5.5% year on year.

RENAULT:

Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday issued arrest warrants for a former U.S. special forces soldier and another person suspected of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of Japan, Kyodo news reported.

