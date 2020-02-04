French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ATOS SE ; WORLDLINE SA ; INGENICO GROUP SA : Atos sold a 13.1% stake in Worldline for about €1.5 billion at 61.50 euros per share.

BONDUELLE SA: Bonduelle reported on Monday first half revenues up at 1.44 billion euros, also saying it sees its full year revenue and current operating profitability at the lower end of its guidance.

IPSOS SA: France-based research company Ipsos acquired Maritz’s Mystery Shopping business.

SANOFI:

French healthcare company Sanofi said it had been put under investigation over a legal case relating to Depakine, a medication known to have caused birth malfunctions and slow neurological development after being taken during pregnancy.

TOTAL SA: Total announced it suspended business travel to China, Hong Kong and Taiwan due to coronavirus outbreak.

