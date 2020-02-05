French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ARKEMA SA:

French chemical maker Arkema said on Tuesday it is to work on project of constructions with Nexoon, 5M, and IRT M2P.

BENETEAU SA:

French boat maker Beneteau published 2019-2020 outlook.

BNP PARIBAS:

BNP Paribas SA beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, but lowered its 2020 profitability target and warned that revenue from its retail networks in Europe could moderately decline this year.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE SA:

French state-controlled utility EDF appointed Béatrice Buffon as executive director of its international division

KPN NV:

KPN, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, said on Tuesday that members of board of management buy its shares.

L’OREAL SA:

French cosmetics group L’Oreal said it had entered exclusive talks with investment holding Impala for the sale of its Roger & Gallet perfume and soap brand.

LVMH SE:

Tiffany shareholders approved on Tuesday LVMH’s acquisition of Tiffany.

