French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS SE:

European aerospace and defence company Airbus reported its January orders and deliveries on Thursday.

ENGIE SA:

The board of directors of French energy group Engie said on Thursday it had decided against renewing Isabelle Kocher as chief executive.

L’OREAL SA:

Maybelline maker L’Oreal said on Thursday China’s coronavirus health crisis would have a short-term hit on its sales in the country and across Asian airports.

NATIXIS SA:

French investment bank Natixis on Thursday said net profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter, driven by a sharp increase in fixed income and equity trading.

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA:

Ubisoft’s third-quarter net bookings beat the French game maker’s own guidance thanks to a boost from some of its older titles.

