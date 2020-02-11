French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

French airport manager Aeroports de Paris announced on Monday its full year results, saying that the coronavirus impact can increase “unpredictably” in the coming weeks.

AIR LIQUIDE:

Expressed confidence of more profit growth as it posted annual results.

BARCO NV:

Belgian technology company Barco announced on Monday a partnership with Panopto.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour Brasil said in a filing on Monday it is in talks to acquire stores operated by rival retail chain Makro.

IPSOS SA:

French researcher Ipsos announced on Monday the acquisition of a majority stake for about 5 million euros in technology provider Askia.

MICHELIN SCA:

French mobility company Michelin reported on Monday a full year net profit up 4,2%. The company forecast a slightly lower operating income for 2020.

RANDSTAD:

Dutch staffing company Randstad on Tuesday reported an 8% drop in fourth-quarter core earnings to 292 million euros ($318.5 million), as its main European markets remained weak.

VOLTALIA SA:

French holding company Voltalia announced on Monday it has won a contract with Smartenergy for 80 million euros to develop solar farms in Portugal.

