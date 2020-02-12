French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABN AMRO:

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a stable net income of 316 million euros ($344.8 million) for the fourth quarter, missing analysts’ expectations as interest income fell and impairments rose.

AHOLD:

Strong EPS growth.

AIRBUS:

The global air cargo industry is unlikely to grow this year because of the challenges in the China market due to the coronavirus, a senior executive at Boeing Co said on Wednesday.

AKZO NOBEL:

Akzo Nobel, the Dutch maker of paints and industrial coatings which owns the Flexa and Dulux brands, reported fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday that were lower than expected, as sales dipped amid weak demand from carmakers.

AMUNDI:

French asset manager Amundi reported a 36.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit, as risk aversion on financial markets gradually returned to normal and 76.8 billion euros ($83.8 billion) of new investor cash rolled into its funds.

HEINEKEN:

Reported higher net profits.

Heineken announced on Tuesday the appointment of Dolf Van Den Brink as new CEO.

KERING:

Kering on Wednesday said the coronavirus health scare in China could heighten uncertainties for the luxury goods market, as the Gucci owner posted higher-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter of 2019.

ORPEA:

Orpea published on Tuesday a turnover for FY up 9.4% at 3.74 billion euros.

