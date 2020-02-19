French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. ALTEN SA: French IT services & consulting company Alten reported a full-year operating result up 11.2% at 238.2 million euros. CAPGEMINI SE: Consulting firm Capgemini said it signed an agreement to acquire Scandinavian company Advectas, the leading business intelligence and data science company in Scandinavia.

EURAZEO SE: Eurazeo Patrimoine said it sold its interest in CIFA to Mata Capital.

KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV: Dutch construction company BAM Groep said on Tuesday it reached a financial close on the 194 million euros Dendermonde prison project in Belgium.

NEOEN SA: French power producer Neoen reported full-year revenues up 22% at 253.2 million euros.

PERNOD RICARD SA: Spirits maker Pernod Ricard and Glovo signed a partnership agreement to deliver wines and spirits on demand.

REXEL SA: French electrical parts distributor Rexel said on Tuesday it committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030, as compared to 2016. SANOFI SA French drugmaker Sanofi announced it is working with a U.S. government agency to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus from China, saying it could have a candidate ready for clinical trials within a year.

TECHNICOLOR SA: Digital media company Technicolor reported a full-year adjusted EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 down at 246 million euros.

